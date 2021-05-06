Northland Securities Keeps a Hold Rating on Green Dot (GDOT)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Green Dot (GDOT), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 60.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Green Dot has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Green Dot’s market cap is currently $2.46B and has a P/E ratio of 106.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.70.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GDOT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company. It engages in the provision of prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; and Processing and Settlement Services. The Account Services segment offers deposit account programs that can be acquired through omni-channel distribution platform. The Processing and Settlement Services segment comprises products and services that all specialize in facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of consumers and businesses. The company was founded by Steven W. Streit in October 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.