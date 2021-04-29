Northland Securities Keeps a Hold Rating on Continental Resources (CLR)

In a report released today, Subash Chandra from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Continental Resources (CLR), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 45.3% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwestern Energy, Magnolia Oil & Gas, and Antero Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Continental Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $27.46, a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.39 and a one-year low of $11.09. Currently, Continental Resources has an average volume of 2.28M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLR in relation to earlier this year.

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are focuses on the MT Bakken; Red River Unites; STACK; Arkoma Woodford; SCOOP; and Other. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.