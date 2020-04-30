Northland Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Wrap Technologies (WRTC)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on Wrap Technologies (WRTC) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -22.0% and a 34.1% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wrap Technologies with a $8.38 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.87 and a one-year low of $3.07. Currently, Wrap Technologies has an average volume of 235.5K.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.