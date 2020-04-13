Northland Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Twilio (TWLO)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Twilio (TWLO) today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 47.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super League Gaming, Limelight Networks, and The Meet Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Twilio with a $125.07 average price target, which is a 35.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Based on Twilio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $331 million and GAAP net loss of $90.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $204 million and had a GAAP net loss of $47.16 million.

Twilio, Inc. engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its platform consists of the following layers: engagement cloud, programmable communications cloud, and super network. The engagement cloud software addresses use cases like account security and contact centers and is a set of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that handles the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement. The Programmable communications cloud software is a set of APIs that enables developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. The super network is a software layer that allows customers’ software to communicate with connected devices globally. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.