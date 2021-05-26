Northland Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (PACE)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (PACE) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.2% and a 61.2% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Boingo Wireless, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities with a $15.00 average price target.

Based on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $617.4K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8,494.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp is a blank check company.