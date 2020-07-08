Northland Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Northern Technologies International (NTIC)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Northern Technologies International (NTIC), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

The the analyst consensus on Northern Technologies International is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.88 and a one-year low of $4.70. Currently, Northern Technologies International has an average volume of 20.73K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications. The Zerust segment provides corrosion mitigation solutions and services to oil, gas and chemical processing applications. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Circle Pines, MN.