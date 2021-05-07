Northland Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on MP Materials (MP)

Northland Securities analyst Subash Chandra maintained a Buy rating on MP Materials (MP) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 45.8% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MP Materials with a $42.40 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MP in relation to earlier this year.

