Northland Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 44.1% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.68 and a one-year low of $3.45. Currently, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.06M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R. Gardner in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Read More on KALA: