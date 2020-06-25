Northland Securities Issues a Hold Rating on NuVasive (NUVA)

Northland Securities analyst Jason Wittes assigned a Hold rating to NuVasive (NUVA) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.86.

Wittes has an average return of 18.2% when recommending NuVasive.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is ranked #593 out of 6704 analysts.

NuVasive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.46.

Based on NuVasive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $260 million and net profit of $5.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $275 million and had a net profit of $9.39 million.

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development of minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. It offers cervical and spine fusion surgery, cervical plating, and posterior fixation products. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.