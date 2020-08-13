Northland Securities Initiates a Hold Rating on Telenav (TNAV)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Telenav (TNAV). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 58.4% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Telenav has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, which is a 36.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Telenav’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $64.5 million and GAAP net loss of $733K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.48 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TNAV in relation to earlier this year.

TeleNav, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized mobile navigation and location based platform services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. The Automotive segment supplies map and navigation platform to auto and original equipment manufacturers for distribution with its vehicles. The Advertising segment provides interactive mobile advertisements on behalf of its advertising clients to consumers based specifically on the location of the user and other sophisticated targeting capabilities. The Mobile Navigation segment offers map and navigation platform to end users through mobile devices and distribute services through its wireless carrier partners. The company was founded by Robert William Rennard, H. P. Jin, Yi Chung Chao, and Salman Dhanani in September 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.