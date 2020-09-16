Northland Securities Initiates a Hold Rating on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)

In a report released today, James Terwilliger from Northland Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Milestone Scientific (MLSS). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 70.8% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Sensus Healthcare, and Zynex.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Milestone Scientific with a $4.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.05 and a one-year low of $0.72. Currently, Milestone Scientific has an average volume of 486.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Milestone Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of pioneering proprietary, innovative technological systems and solutions. It also involves in the development, manufacture, market, and selling of computer controlled system for the improved and painless delivery of local anesthetic. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.