Northland Securities Initiates a Buy Rating on Intevac (IVAC)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Intevac (IVAC) and a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 69.1% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Intevac has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.83.

Intevac’s market cap is currently $142M and has a P/E ratio of 27.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.45.

Intevac, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of thin-film processing systems; and digital sensors, cameras, and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell, and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.The Photonics segment develops digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images. The company was founded by Norman H. Pond in October 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.