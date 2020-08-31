Northland Securities Initiates a Buy Rating on Intevac (IVAC)

Brian Anderson- August 31, 2020, 7:25 AM EDT

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Intevac (IVAC) and a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 69.1% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Intevac has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intevac’s market cap is currently $142M and has a P/E ratio of 27.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.45.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intevac, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of thin-film processing systems; and digital sensors, cameras, and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell, and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.The Photonics segment develops digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images. The company was founded by Norman H. Pond in October 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts