Northland Securities Believes Vonage Holdings (VG) Won’t Stop Here

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings (VG) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.72, close to its 52-week high of $13.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 56.4% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vonage Holdings with a $14.44 average price target, representing a 19.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Vonage Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $311 million and GAAP net loss of $8.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $298 million and had a net profit of $4.52 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VG in relation to earlier this year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.