Northland Securities Believes USA Technologies (USAT) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on USA Technologies (USAT), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.19, close to its 52-week high of $10.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 64.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

USA Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.64 and a one-year low of $3.80. Currently, USA Technologies has an average volume of 180K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of USAT in relation to earlier this year.

USA Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions. The company was founded by George Raymond Jensen Jr. in January 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.