Northland Securities Believes Unifi (UFI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Unifi (UFI), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.42, close to its 52-week high of $30.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.4% and a 74.2% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Unifi with a $30.50 average price target, implying a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Sidoti also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Unifi’s market cap is currently $525.2M and has a P/E ratio of -10.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.65.

Unifi, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, Asia, and All Other. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produces yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S. and El Salvador. The Nylon segment offers nylon-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel and hosiery markets in U.S. and Colombia. The Brazil and Asia segments comprises polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets principally in South America and Asia. The All Other segment conducts certain ancillary operations that include for-hire transportation services. The company was founded by George Allen Mebane IV in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.