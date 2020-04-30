Northland Securities Believes Tyler Technologies (TYL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Tyler Wood from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Tyler Technologies (TYL), with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $320.99, close to its 52-week high of $340.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 60.0% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as PROS Holdings, Shotspotter, and ServiceNow.

Tyler Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $332.25, which is a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Based on Tyler Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $289 million and net profit of $46.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $242 million and had a net profit of $31.55 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TYL in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Brian K. Miller, the EVP & CFO of TYL sold 11,000 shares for a total of $3,658,633.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax segments. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts, and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.