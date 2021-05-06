Northland Securities Believes TTEC Holdings (TTEC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on TTEC Holdings (TTEC), with a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.70, close to its 52-week high of $109.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 57.3% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

TTEC Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.50, implying a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

TTEC Holdings’ market cap is currently $4.74B and has a P/E ratio of 40.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -154.35.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. is a digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The company operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions. TTEC Engage segment provided digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud prevention services. The company was founded by Kenneth D. Tuchman in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.