Northland Securities Believes TTEC Holdings (TTEC) Still Has Room to Grow

Christine Brown- May 6, 2021, 10:26 AM EDT

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on TTEC Holdings (TTEC), with a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.70, close to its 52-week high of $109.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 57.3% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

TTEC Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.50, implying a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TTEC Holdings’ market cap is currently $4.74B and has a P/E ratio of 40.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -154.35.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. is a digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The company operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions. TTEC Engage segment provided digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud prevention services. The company was founded by Kenneth D. Tuchman in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts