Northland Securities Believes Stereotaxis (STXS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Stereotaxis (STXS), with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.13, close to its 52-week high of $7.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and Globus Medical.

Stereotaxis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

Stereotaxis’ market cap is currently $549.7M and has a P/E ratio of -45.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.53.

Stereotaxis, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of robotic systems and instruments that electrophysiologists use for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms known as cardiac arrhythmias. Its products include The Epoch Solution, Niobe Magnetic Navigation System, Vdrive Robotic Navigation System, and Odyssey Solution. The company was founded in June 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.