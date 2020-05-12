Northland Securities Believes Repay Holdings (RPAY) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities assigned a Buy rating to Repay Holdings (RPAY), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.19, close to its 52-week high of $19.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 49.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Repay Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.80, implying a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Repay Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.4 million and GAAP net loss of $7.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.86 million and had a net profit of $2.15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RPAY in relation to earlier this year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

