Northland Securities Believes Quanta Services (PWR) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Quanta Services (PWR), with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.61, close to its 52-week high of $86.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.3% and a 73.6% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quanta Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.25.

The company has a one-year high of $86.23 and a one-year low of $23.77. Currently, Quanta Services has an average volume of 1.14M.

Quanta Services, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It also focuses on the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of infrastructure within each of the industries it serves. It operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Industrial Infrastructure Services segment. The Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry. The Pipeline and Industrial Infrastructure Services segment offers infrastructure solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products. The company was founded by Kevin D. Miller, Steven P. Colmar, William G. Parkhouse and John R. Colson on August 19, 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.