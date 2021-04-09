Northland Securities Believes Orbcomm (ORBC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Orbcomm (ORBC), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.51, close to its 52-week high of $11.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orbcomm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50, a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $11.55 and a one-year low of $2.12. Currently, Orbcomm has an average volume of 2.03M.

ORBCOMM, Inc. engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and Other. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, NJ.