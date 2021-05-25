Northland Securities Believes Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Northern Technologies International (NTIC), with a price target of $23.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.00, close to its 52-week high of $18.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 71.2% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Northern Technologies International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50.

Based on Northern Technologies International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 28, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.78 million and net profit of $1.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.23 million and had a net profit of $179.8K.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications. The Zerust segment provides corrosion mitigation solutions and services to oil, gas and chemical processing applications. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Circle Pines, MN.