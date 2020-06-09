Northland Securities Believes Nebula Acquisition (NEBU) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nebula Acquisition (NEBU), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.25, close to its 52-week high of $12.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 56.6% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Nebula Acquisition has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Nebula Acquisition’s market cap is currently $421.1M and has a P/E ratio of 75.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.34.

nebula Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 2, 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.