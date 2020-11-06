Northland Securities Believes Maxlinear (MXL) Won’t Stop Here

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Maxlinear (MXL) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.34, close to its 52-week high of $30.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 56.1% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Communications Systems, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maxlinear is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.80, which is a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.52 and a one-year low of $7.79. Currently, Maxlinear has an average volume of 444K.

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.