Northland Securities Believes Kaleyra (KLR) Won’t Stop Here

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore reiterated a Buy rating on Kaleyra (KLR) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.00, close to its 52-week high of $17.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.3% and a 65.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kaleyra is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.50, which is a 65.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Maxim Group also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.60 and a one-year low of $3.80. Currently, Kaleyra has an average volume of 323.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GigCapital, Inc. is an emerging growth company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S. Katz on October 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.