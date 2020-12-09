Northland Securities Believes Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.24, close to its 52-week high of $4.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 53.4% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harvard Bioscience is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.41 and a one-year low of $1.39. Currently, Harvard Bioscience has an average volume of 117.4K.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets broad range of specialized products, primarily apparatus and scientific instruments. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force. The company was founded by Dr. William T. Porter in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.