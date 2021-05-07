Northland Securities Believes Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Won’t Stop Here

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.35, close to its 52-week high of $7.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Harvard Bioscience with a $10.00 average price target, which is a 46.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Harvard Bioscience’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.98 million and GAAP net loss of $615K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.97 million and had a net profit of $550K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HBIO in relation to earlier this year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets broad range of specialized products, primarily apparatus and scientific instruments. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force. The company was founded by Dr. William T. Porter in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.