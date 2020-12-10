Northland Securities Believes Genasys (GNSS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Genasys (GNSS), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.78, close to its 52-week high of $7.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 62.6% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genasys with a $7.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.32 and a one-year low of $2.01. Currently, Genasys has an average volume of 151.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GNSS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2020, John Coburn, a Director at GNSS bought 20,000 shares for a total of $43,200.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Genasys, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of directed sound technologies and products. The company operates in two segments: LRAD and Genasys Spain. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.