Northland Securities Believes Five9 (FIVN) Still Has Room to Grow

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore assigned a Buy rating to Five9 (FIVN) yesterday and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $178.09, close to its 52-week high of $194.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.6% and a 66.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Five9 has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $202.40, which is a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Based on Five9’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $112 million and GAAP net loss of $11.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $92.26 million and had a net profit of $836K.

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization, and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

