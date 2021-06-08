Northland Securities Believes Exfo (EXFO) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Exfo (EXFO), with a price target of $7.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.93, close to its 52-week high of $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 68.3% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Exfo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.69.

Based on Exfo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 28, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $69.25 million and GAAP net loss of $2.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $55.31 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.02 million.

EXFO, Inc. engages in the provision of test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers. It offers field network testing, optical benchtop kits, tunable filters, network simulation and load testing, and switch and utility module. The company was founded by Germain Lamonde on September 18, 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.