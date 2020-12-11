Northland Securities Believes Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Won’t Stop Here

Northland Securities analyst Subash Chandra maintained a Buy rating on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.40, close to its 52-week high of $16.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.1% and a 43.5% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eos Energy Enterprises is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50, implying a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

B Riley Principal Merger Corp II is a blank check company.