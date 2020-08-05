Northland Securities Believes Encore Capital (ECPG) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Encore Capital (ECPG), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.38, close to its 52-week high of $40.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 58.6% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, WisdomTree Investments, and Front Yard Residential.

Encore Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.00.

The company has a one-year high of $40.16 and a one-year low of $15.27. Currently, Encore Capital has an average volume of 388.2K.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.