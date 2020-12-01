Northland Securities Believes Emcore (EMKR) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Emcore (EMKR), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.11, close to its 52-week high of $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 61.8% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emcore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.30.

Based on Emcore’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.27 million and GAAP net loss of $1.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.22 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.48 million.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.