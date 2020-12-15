Northland Securities Believes DZS (DZSI) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on December 8, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on DZS (DZSI), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.05, close to its 52-week high of $15.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 63.6% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DZS with a $16.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.19 and a one-year low of $2.90. Currently, DZS has an average volume of 50.06K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. engages in the provision of broad-based network access solutions. It offers solutions for broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical local-area network (POL), and software defined networks (SDN). The company was founded in June 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.