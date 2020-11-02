Northland Securities Believes Daseke (DSKE) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Daseke (DSKE), with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.57, close to its 52-week high of $7.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 52.6% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Daseke with a $8.83 average price target, a 50.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Daseke’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $352 million and net profit of $500K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $451 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.4 million.

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment delivers transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke on November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.