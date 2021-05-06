Northland Securities Believes CommScope Holding (COMM) Won’t Stop Here

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on CommScope Holding (COMM) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.22, close to its 52-week high of $17.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 65.3% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CommScope Holding with a $21.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.97 and a one-year low of $7.56. Currently, CommScope Holding has an average volume of 2.79M.

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the Connectivity Solutions (CCS), and Mobility Solutions (CMS) segments. The CCS segment offers innovative fiber optic and copper cable and connectivity solutions for use in data centers and business enterprise, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks. The CMS segment includes integral building blocks for cellular base station sites and related connectivity; indoor, small cell and distributed antenna wireless systems; and wireless network backhaul planning and optimization products and services. The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.