Northland Securities Believes Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Still Has Room to Grow

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.02, close to its 52-week high of $11.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 59.0% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.35 and a one-year low of $4.66. Currently, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment has an average volume of 31.12K.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide. The company was founded on May 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, CT.