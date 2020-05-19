Northland Securities Believes Chegg (CHGG) Won’t Stop Here

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Chegg (CHGG) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.20, close to its 52-week high of $67.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 53.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chegg with a $56.27 average price target, a -15.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Based on Chegg’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $132 million and GAAP net loss of $5.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.41 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHGG in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Richard Sarnoff, a Director at CHGG sold 66,666 shares for a total of $4,339,290.

Chegg, Inc. engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format; access to online homework help and textbook solutions; course organization and scheduling; college and university matching tools; and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors, and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

