Northland Securities Believes Casa Systems (CASA) Still Has Room to Grow

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Casa Systems (CASA) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.52, close to its 52-week high of $9.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 67.9% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Casa Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.67.

Based on Casa Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $106 million and net profit of $3.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $81.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.5 million.

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.