Northland Securities Believes Camtek (CAMT) Won’t Stop Here

Catie Powers- April 28, 2021, 2:25 PM EDT

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Camtek (CAMT) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.03, close to its 52-week high of $35.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.3% and a 74.3% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Camtek is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.75, implying an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Camtek’s market cap is currently $1.43B and has a P/E ratio of 62.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.45.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs. It also provides tailor-made solutions in line with customers’ requirements. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

