Northland Securities Believes Brightcove (BCOV) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Brightcove (BCOV), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.34, close to its 52-week high of $21.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.8% and a 66.0% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brightcove is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a one-year high of $21.52 and a one-year low of $5.44. Currently, Brightcove has an average volume of 348.8K.

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. It enables customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason on August 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.