Northland Securities Believes AYR Strategies (AYRWF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRWF), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.46, close to its 52-week high of $37.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 67.8% and a 71.9% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Boingo Wireless, DraftKings, and Gogo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AYR Strategies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.73, representing a 36.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $43.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.50 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, AYR Strategies has an average volume of 254.9K.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.