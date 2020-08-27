Northland Securities Believes AYR Strategies (AYRSF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSF), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.00, close to its 52-week high of $12.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.4% and a 73.1% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

AYR Strategies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50, implying a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$17.50 price target.

Based on AYR Strategies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.55 million and net profit of $1.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $226.2K and had a GAAP net loss of $136 million.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.