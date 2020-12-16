Northland Securities Believes Aspen Group (ASPU) Still Has Room to Grow

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Group (ASPU) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.89, close to its 52-week high of $13.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 64.5% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, Megalith Financial Acquisition, and International Money Express.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aspen Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.50, implying a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aspen Group’s market cap is currently $290.5M and has a P/E ratio of -52.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in September 2020, Andrew Kaplan, a Director at ASPU bought 20,834 shares for a total of $41,251.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.