Northland Securities Believes Antero Resources (AR) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Subash Chandra from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Antero Resources (AR), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.17, close to its 52-week high of $10.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 45.3% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antero Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.86, representing a 19.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources’ market cap is currently $3.06B and has a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.