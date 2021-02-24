Northland Securities Assigns a Buy Rating on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes assigned a Buy rating to Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 43.8% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aridis Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

Based on Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.59 million.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.