Northland Securities Assigns a Buy Rating on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

Northland Securities analyst Jason Wittes assigned a Buy rating to Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 60.9% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Globus Medical, and Stereotaxis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphatec Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.33, representing an 11.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Alphatec Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.16 million and GAAP net loss of $15.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.57 million.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.