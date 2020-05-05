Northland Securities’ Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released today, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Viper Energy (VNOM), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.60, close to its 52-week low of $4.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -36.4% and a 16.1% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viper Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.89.

The company has a one-year high of $33.10 and a one-year low of $4.99. Currently, Viper Energy has an average volume of 1.48M.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.