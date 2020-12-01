Northland Securities’ Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

Northland Securities analyst Subash Chandra maintained a Buy rating on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.7% and a 42.8% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eos Energy Enterprises with a $17.00 average price target, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report issued on November 20, B.Riley Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

