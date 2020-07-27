Northland Securities’ Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report issued on July 19, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Evolution Petroleum (EPM), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.70, close to its 52-week low of $2.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -33.4% and a 18.9% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, SilverBow Resources, and Goodrich Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evolution Petroleum with a $4.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.77 and a one-year low of $2.12. Currently, Evolution Petroleum has an average volume of 184.6K.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q. Cagan in September 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.